A Raya To Remember: Lebaran Core 2024

Muslims worldwide welcomed Hari Raya last week, with Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia celebrating it on 10 April while our neighbours in Brunei welcomed the first of Syawal on 11 April.

With social media being so much a huge part of our lives, Malaysians are finding innovative and humorous ways to celebrate, despite the challenges posed by heavy traffic and songkok mishap.

Several viral moments have captured the attention of netizens, showcasing the creativity and humour of the festive season.

Is that a TikTok audio or the real thing?

Besides Satu Hari Di Hari Raya by M. Nasir, Aishah’s Pulanglah is among the most commonly used background audio on TikTok, especially during Hari Raya season.

A video came across our feed with Pulanglah as the audio but it’s the real thing!

The multiple award-winning singer shared a video of herself singing outside a house which was situated next to a busy road, serenading those stuck in traffic.

Of course she sang her iconic Raya song Pulanglah.

Many applauded her for uplifting the spirit of drivers stuck in traffic as traffic will always be heavy during Raya season, which often spoils the “balik kampung” mood.

Channelling her stage persona, Aisyah held a microphone and belted her number by the roadside, entertaining those passing by.

Her gesture certainly brought smiles to many faces and kept the festive mood alive amidst the gridlocked traffic.

Toy Story Reference?

Meanwhile, on Twitter, a humorous incident involving a man and his songkok sparked a flurry of witty comments.

The man, after wearing his songkok, found his name imprinted on the side of his bald head, most likely due to the combination of heat and sweat.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Tragedi pagi raya🤣



Sabar jelah ya Fahmi😂 pic.twitter.com/zkKzXxhu0U — Cikgu_Anep (@Cikgu_Anep) April 11, 2024

Netizens couldn’t help but share their amusing thoughts, with some suggesting he should have worn his hair before putting on the songkok.

Siapa suruh tak pakai rambut dulu — Zhr (@Knny_Z) April 12, 2024

Another commenter shared how the imprint reminds him of Toy Story where Andy wrote down his name on his toys, of which the reference was hilariously spot on. Even the handwriting was eerily similar.

udah jadi mainan toy story — yeeeeep  (@hrshmdd) April 12, 2024

Willy Wonka and his golden “duit raya”!

On TikTok, a family’s creative twist on giving out duit Raya caught the attention of netizens.

They distributed golden money notes, sparking excitement among children and youth.

This idea was very creative to excite the youth, especially children during Raya visiting.

Although the golden Raya money notes are just replicas, it really sparks up the mood and excitement.

Commenters are wondering where they can get their hands on these golden notes, to which some replied they can be purchased online.

While these golden notes were replicas, the gesture added an extra layer of joy and festivity to the Raya celebrations.

These stories serve as a reminder of the resilience and creativity of Malaysians, who find ways to celebrate and spread joy even in the face of challenges.

It’s clear that the spirit of the season is alive and well, shining brightly through these heart-warming and humorous moments.

