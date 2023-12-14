Here’s Why S’mores Are More Than Just A Campfire Classic

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Get ready for a festive journey through marshmallow wonderland as we unwrap the gooey, chocolatey, and utterly delightful world of s’mores!

From its humble Girl Scout beginnings to modern twists that’ll make your taste buds dance, this iconic treat has a sweet story to tell.

And guess what? We've teamed up with Julie's Biscuits to sprinkle some holiday magic into the mix!

The Girl Scout Connection

(Credit: cottonbro studio via pexels)

S’mores can trace their roots back to the Girl Scouts. The first recorded recipe for a similar treat appeared in the 1927 Girl Scouts handbook, “Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts.” The recipe, titled “Some More,” outlined the iconic combination of roasted marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers, giving birth to the s’mores we know today!

Graham Crackers: The Unexpected Rebel

(Credit: freepik via freepik)

Graham crackers, a crucial component of s’mores, were not initially created for indulgent treats. In the 19th century, Sylvester Graham, a Presbyterian minister, developed these crackers as part of a diet aimed at curbing what he perceived as sinful indulgence. Ironically, these “healthful” crackers found their way into one of the most beloved indulgent treats in history!

Marshmallows: From Healing Roots to Pillow-Fighting Perfection

(Credit: Wouter Supardi Salari via unsplash)

Originally made from the sap of the marshmallow plant, marshmallows were initially used for medicinal purposes in ancient Egypt. Over time, the recipe evolved, and by the late 19th century, the gelatin-based marshmallow we know today emerged. This transformation played a pivotal role in the creation of the gooey marshmallow layer in s’mores.

S’mores Go Global!

(Credit: TRP)

While s’mores have deep roots in American camping culture, their popularity has spread worldwide with different variations of the recipe emerging over the years. Their Canadian neighbours use Nanaimo bars instead of graham crackers, which are a Canadian dessert with layers of crumbly base, custard-flavoured middle, and chocolate on top. But if you prefer an Asian twist, matcha s’mores should be right up your alley.

Modern Twists

(Credit: TRP)

From ice cream to cocktails, the classic trio of chocolate, crackers, and marshmallows has infiltrated every nook and cranny of the culinary world, and we’re here for it!

In fact, we’ve added our own easy hack to this classic treat in collaboration with Julie’s Biscuits. While Julie’s Biscuits aren’t your traditional graham crackers, they bring a delicious modern twist to the s’mores experience. When combined with roasted marshmallows, they offer a delightful variation on the classic s’mores, proving that even the most beloved traditions can be given a contemporary and scrumptious makeover.

As we wrap up our sugary expedition through s’mores history, here’s your chance to indulge in the festive magic!

(Credit: TRP)

Join our exciting giveaway and you’ll stand a chance to win your very own DIY s’mores-making kit, complete with a mini burner for you to roast marshmallows and sandwich them between delectable Julie’s Charm biscuits.

To enter the giveaway, all you have to do is tag 3 friends in the Instagram post below and tell us how you plan to celebrate the year end!

Indulge in the sweetness of the festive season, and who knows, you might be unwrapping a box of joy to make your holiday season even merrier! Here’s to the cosiest, gooiest, and most delightful treat in history!

