Embark On A Love Letters Prosperity Adventure At Julie’s CNY Roadshow

Get ready for Julie’s CNY roadshow, bringing you double the excitement this festive season! The Love Letters Prosperity Adventure Roadshow is happening at two vibrant venues: One Utama and Sunway Velocity.

Adding to the excitement, members of the public will get to buy and see first-hand the unveiling of the new CNY limited-edition Love Letters flavour, the Sesame Eggy Rolls.

The roadshow will also feature the limited-edition Love Letters Lemon, brought back due to popular demand from last year.

This event kicks off at One Utama Old Wing, Ground Floor, from 3 January to 7 January 2024, for five days of celebrations. Following that, the festivities will continue at Sunway Velocity, Ground Floor, from 11 January to 14 January 2024, making it a four-day celebration not to be missed.

(Credit: Julie’s Biscuits)

Chinese New Year is all about celebrating a fresh start while keeping and preserving traditions. With that in mind, our idea for this event is to take customers through an adventure that is uniquely Julie’s, blending tradition with innovation. At the roadshow, customers will be able to enjoy various activities that showcase our traditional favourite CNY snack, our Julie’s Love Letters in classic flavours alongside the unveiling of a new limited-edition flavour for this festive season, Sesame Eggy Rolls. Tzy Horng Sai, Director of Julie’s Biscuits.

Inspired by the original Golden Eggy Rolls, the new Love Letters Sesame Eggy Rolls brings a different flavour profile with a delightful twist of an alluring taste of sweet nutty sesame seeds to the crispy eggy flavour. This limited-edition Love Letters will only be available for purchase at the roadshow or Julie’s official flagship store on Shopee and Lazada.

(Credit: Julie’s Biscuits)

This is an event not to be missed especially if you are a Love Letters fan or if you are just someone who is looking for a meaningful and tasty CNY gift. In addition, as a sign of appreciation to the public for their support towards our Love Letters, we will be giving away a variety of gifts with purchases at the roadshow. Tzy Horng Sai, Director of Julie’s Biscuits.

Families who are looking to get into the CNY mood can look forward to the many activities at the roadshow. The event promises a fun-filled day where guests can capture memories at the multiple photo-worthy installations around the venue or unleash their creativity at the colouring booth.

(Credit: Julie’s Biscuits)

Guests can also venture and walk through multiple giant-sized Love Letters Tub sculptures designed as art installations where guests are able to admire or take pictures with its inner design.

The roadshow will also feature a giant Gachapon machine where guests can stand a chance to win the Julie’s 2024 CNY angpau, a pastry mat, Love Letters Plushies amongst others. A minimum purchase of RM100 in a single receipt will entitle guests to one Gachapon token.

As a CNY treat, customers can get one set of free angpau packet with the purchase of two boxes of Love Letters Sesame Eggy Rolls whereas the purchase of two tubs of Love Letters Lemon will entitle customers to a free lemon plate.

(Credit: Julie’s Biscuits)

For the classic flavoured purchases, any four tubs of the Love Letters in Chocolate, Vanilla or Strawberry flavour will entitle customers to a free baking plate. In addition to that, all customers who make a purchase at the roadshow will receive one set of sample pack of Julie’s new products – the Sweet Chili Cheese Sandwich, and Sour Cream & Onion Sandwich.

The Julie’s Love Letters in classic flavours and the limited-edition Love Letters Lemon are also available for purchase online from Julie’s official flagship store on Shopee and Lazada.

For in-store purchases, visit your nearest neighbourhood convenience stores or

hypermarkets. The free baking plates will also be available for purchases of any four tubs of the Love Letters in Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, or Lemon flavour in selected stores.

To stay updated on Julie’s latest promotions, contests, and activities, visit their website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

