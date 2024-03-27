Ship, Receive And Win Prizes Worth RM238,000 with Pos Laju

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pos Malaysia, the nation’s leading postal service provider and courier company, held an event today at the Jewel Sonic Proton Showroom in Putrajaya to reveal the winners of the first phase of the Unbox the WOW! Campaign that ran from 15 December 2023 to 29 February 2024.

The 24 winners participated in a prize draw to claim their prizes which consisted of two Proton S70 flagship models, two Modenas Pulsar NS200 ABS motorcycles and 20 gold wafers (5g each) valued at a total of RM238,000.

Based on the success of the campaign which ran for a period of more than two months, Pos Malaysia has relaunched the campaign for the festive Raya season, where both senders and receivers who use Pos Laju services to send or receive domestic parcels nationwide through official Pos Malaysia channels (post offices, Pos Laju branches, authorised agents, Pos Mini, SendParcel and contracts) will be automatically eligible to enter the contest running from 1 March to 30 April 2024.

Pos Malaysia continues to celebrate the spirit of giving and delighting our customers with the Unbox the WOW! campaign. We are thrilled by the overwhelming response and success of this campaign, exemplified by today’s prize-giving ceremony. As we relaunch this campaign for the festive Raya season, we invite all Malaysians to experience the excitement and rewards of using our Pos Laju services. With every parcel sent or received, there’s an opportunity to unwrap incredible prizes and create moments of joy. Let’s spread the WOW! this Raya together for a chance to win amazing prizes! Fiona Liao, Group Chief Marketing, Communications and Sustainability Officer of Pos Malaysia Berhad

Based on the Courier Challenge Survey by MCMC, Pos Malaysia achieved an impressive 96% guaranteed delivery performance, well above the industry benchmark of 78%.

Our remarkable achievement affirms Pos Malaysia’s position as the nation’s premier postal service provider and courier company, and we are fully committed to excellence in service delivery. Pos Malaysia is continuously striving to raise the bar for the industry and deliver unparalleled service to the rakyat. Fiona Liao, Group Chief Marketing, Communications and Sustainability Officer of Pos Malaysia Berhad

Stay connected with Pos Malaysia via www.pos.com.my, or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.