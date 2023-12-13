SNSD’s Jessica Jung Performing In Malaysia Next Month!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

K-pop superstar Jessica Jung is officially coming to Malaysia next January. After six long years, the songstress is returning to perform her solo concert, in conjunction with her Diamond Dreams Concert Tour.

Jung will indeed be performing at the Mega Star Arena in Sungei Wang Plaza on 13 January next year. The singer made the exciting news on her Instagram page.

“Join me for a night of “Diamond Dreams”. Excited for my first solo concert in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Can’t wait to see you there!” captioned the singer.

The upcoming show will be in support of her recent mini-album, Beep Beep. That said, Jung is also set to perform fan favourites from her debut album, With Love, J.

Fans who are interested in watching Jung live can purchase tickets from RM888 to RM388. Tickets will be available for sale at ticket2u this Friday at 4pm onwards.

Long standing veteran

Jung first shot to fame as a member of the widely popular girl group, Girls Generation back in 2007. Along with the eight other members, the group would then go on to release 10 studio albums and 35 singles.

But Jung’s time with the group was abruptly cut short in 2014 when she was suddenly kicked out of the group due to unconfirmed reasons.

Yet, the pop star’s fire was not burned out as she still continued as a solo artist. As a singer, for instance, she has released four mini albums.

Jung also ventured into acting and fashion designing, launching her own fashion line, Blanc & Eclare. In addition, she is also a best-selling author, having two autobiographical novels under her belt – Shine and Bright.

