Sum 41 Rocks Kuala Lumpur With An Epic Finale For Malaysian Fans!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two of Malaysia’s leading concert organisers and promoters, the powerhouse duo – Hitman Solutions and Happymoon, successfully brought Sum 41 to Kuala Lumpur last night for their global farewell tour, Sum 41: Tour of the Setting Sum (The Final Tour).

This monumental event was hosted at Mega Star Arena KL for their final performance in Malaysia.

The atmosphere was electric as 5,000 attendees of local and international fans filled the arena, captivated by Sum 41’s masterful guitar playing and powerful vocals.

The band delivered a non-stop, high-energy show that left the audience in awe.

With this being their final tour, we (Hitman Solutions & Happymoon) knew we had to bring Sum 41 back to Malaysia for the fans who’ve eagerly awaited their return since 2012. We aimed to give fans the chance to catch their favourite punk band one last time, and the incredible response we received speaks volumes about the demand for such a show. Rohit Rampal, CEO & Founder of Hitman Solutions and Kesavan Purusotman, also known as KC, Managing Director of Happymoon

After 28 years, Sum 41 proved themselves as experienced performers by entertaining concert-goers for 2 hours with hit songs like We’re All To Blame, Fat Lip, Pieces, Makes No Difference, and other classics.

These jams got the audience jumping on their feet and singing their hearts out, all while going on a journey down punk’s memory lane.

To entice the audience with a glimpse of what’s to come on their eagerly anticipated final and latest album, the band unveiled Landmines from Heaven :x: Hell.

The show concluded with an electric performance of In Too Deep, followed by a surprise bittersweet encore of So Long Goodbye, allowing the crowd of fans one final opportunity to bid farewell to their favourite band.

After celebrating our 15th anniversary, our mission remains to create incredible events, shows, and memories for everyone. So, creating an epic show for

Malaysian Sum 41 fans is our way of giving back to the local rock community. Rohit Rampal, CEO & Founder of Hitman Solutions

The concert was a success, made possible by the support and contributions of the show’s partners; Fly FM and Hot FM (Official Radio Partners), Sunway Putra Hotel (Official Hotel Partner), and M2M (Official Transportation Partner).

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.