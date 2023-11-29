It’s Official – Joji Concert Is Not Happening! 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Joji will not be performing for fans tomorrow at the Merdeka Hall as scheduled. The Japanese singer has cancelled his Pandemonium 2023 Kuala Lumpur concert due to health reasons, as confirmed on his Instagram.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to make it to my upcoming shows in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Hong Kong due to health reasons. I will be back, I promise!”, he wrote.

The event’s organiser, Live Nation also confirmed the cancellation on their Instagram account.

“We regret to announce that Joji will not be able to continue his performance for his upcoming Pandemonium Asia show in Kuala Lumpur due to health reasons.

“Ticket refund details will be announced soon. We appreciate your patience and understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” captioned the company.

The announcement comes after his performances in Taipei and Bangkok earlier this week, and his performance in the Philippines last night.

Left devastated

Fans as expected were disappointed upon hearing the news. Given that the announcement was made a day before the concert, many were saddened that they would not be able to watch their favourite performer live.

screaming crying kneeling on da floor as we speak https://t.co/9kd5P9rySC — kin TOMORROW!!! (@shakinahtaufik) November 29, 2023

bro meant it when he said “now would you hate me if i said goodbye so quick you could eat my dust” 🙁 https://t.co/6OxnhOAMNQ — Nadzrin Nadzer (@NadzrinIqbal) November 29, 2023

Some, however, understood that the cancellation was necessary. They prioritised the singer’s health, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Get well soon george and hopefully when you come back aku sempat beli tiket 🤪 https://t.co/SkBAJY7XOV — Giovanna 🍉 (@m_AmirulRasyid) November 29, 2023

Humble beginnings

Joji, whose real name is George Kusunoki Miller, started his career on YouTube under his comedic persona “Filthy Frank”. Through this character, Joji would release and explore comedy sketch-based content on his channel.

But in 2017, he shifted to a full-time music career, adopting his current moniker under the esteemed 88rising label.

2017 had been a remarkable one for the singer as it marked the inception of his musical career with the release of his debut EP, In Tongues.

Since then, the singer has gone on to release three studio albums and over 12 singles to date, proving him to be one of the top artists of this generation.

