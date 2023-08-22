Joji Returns to Malaysia in Pandemonium World Tour

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Joji is coming back to Malaysia!

The US-based Japanese singer-songwriter has revealed additional dates for his “Pandemonium” world tour, which now includes new dates in Australia, New Zealand, and also Kuala Lumpur!

He will kick off a series of concerts in Europe and the US, followed by shows in Australia and several Asian cities. Kuala Lumpur’s show will be the penultimate one before Joji concludes his tour in Hong Kong.

Bookmark the dates for his Asia tour below:

24 November – Taipei (Nangang International Exhibition Centre)

26 November – Bangkok (Very Festival)

28 November – Manila (Araneta Coliseum)

30 November – Kuala Lumpur (Merdeka Wall, World Trade Centre)

3 December – Hong Kong (Clockenflap)



Tickets for Australia and New Zealand will go on sale on Friday, 25 August, at 2pm local time.

For Asia, tickets will be available on Saturday, 2 September, at 10am local time. North American tickets are already on sale and can be obtained at jojimusic.com

From YouTube Popularity to Worldwide Stardom

Joji, whose birth name is George Kusunoki Miller, stands as a true master in blending his distinct musical style.

He fuses trip-hop and lo-fi at the core, enriched by traces of electronic, folk, R&B, and trap, amassing him a substantial global fanbase.

The name “Joji” comes from the Japanese pronunciation of George. He has also used the stage names Filthy Frank and Pink Guy. However, what separates Joji from his other pseudonyms is that Joji isn’t a character.

Joji told Billboard, “I guess that’s the difference. Joji’s just me.”

At 18, Joji made a significant leap from Japan to the United States. Shortly after, he unveiled The Filthy Frank Show on YouTube, showcasing not only his exceptional talent but also his brand of humor, earning widespread acclaim.

In 2017, he shifted to a full-time music career, adopting his current moniker under the esteemed 88rising label.

2017 marked the inception of his musical journey with the release of his debut EP “In Tongues”.

Riding on that wave of success, subsequent to his debut EP, Joji released his first album, Ballads 1, in 2018. Ballads 1 further confirmed the artist’s musical genius, earning him the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 and gold certification in 2020.

Image: @88rising/Instagram



He collaborates with other Asian acts as well. Work done with 88rising labelmates Rich Brian and Higher Brothers on songs such as “Midsummer Madness” and “Introvert” serve as a few worthy mentions among the list of collaborations he has been involved in.

Image: @sushitrash/Instagram



His artistic progression continued with the unveiling of his sophomore album, ‘Nectar,’ in 2020.

Like Ballads 1, Nectar was certified gold, thanks to the top-tier quality of the 18-track production, in which Joji also played an instrumental role.

“Glimpse of Us” — Single by Joji

from the album Smithereens



His latest track “Glimpse of Us,” from the album Smithereens secured its position as his top-ranking entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song is a sentimental reflection on a past romance and the tight grip it has that poses a threat to the love of the present.

Stay tuned to the official website for more updates.

