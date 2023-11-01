Old Clip Of Britney Spears Interview Resurfaces, Asha Gill Praised For Expert Handling

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With the release of Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me, many have grown aware of how she was mistreated in the past. Be it by the general media or the public, the pop star was heavily criticised and scrutinised for her reputation.

But in the midst of all the revelations, fans have shown appreciation to those who have been kind to their favourite idol. Malaysian radio host Asha Gill is among one of them.

Facebook

As seen in the old video, Gill was mediating a fan Q&A session with Spears, where fans from all over the world got to ask the singer a question. For one Q&A, a fan inappropriately asked the singer if she was a virgin.

As expected, the Baby One More Time hitmaker was uncomfortable. But before she could answer, Gill asked if she could answer the question for Spears. “Yes please,” Spears exclaimed readily.

“Can I just say, can you go back to school, can you go talk to your parents, learn some manners? Then come back and ask a question, because you’re wasting our time,” said Gill.

Spears was touched and thanked Gill for backing her up as she was one of the few interviewers who stood up for Spears. Fans of the singer were also moved that Gill backed her up.

One fan wrote, “Can we make this girl the only journalist allowed to interview Britney now??? Specifically, if she ever wants to give a comeback interview.”

Twitter

Another user, @visithesea, tagged Gill and expressed their pride for the local host. “Asha baby you do us proud.”

Twitter

Others, however, were criticising the fan for asking the inappropriate question. Gill has thanked fans for the love and tagging her regarding the interview in the past.

We are pleased that Gill took the high road and defended Spears, especially during a time when it was common to diss the singer.

A blast from the past…thank you to everyone who tagged me on this…this young woman ⁦@britneyspears⁩ didn’t deserve the shite then…that still continues 20 plus years on! #freebritney https://t.co/9kia6S670G — Asha Gill (@_AshaGill) August 13, 2021

More about Asha Gill

Gill is a television personality, deejay, writer, and life coach. She rose to fame after being selected as one of the VJs for Channel V International in 1999. Through her time with Channel V, she became known for her unique and thorough interview skills.

In 2004, she then joined MIX.FM as an announcer, where she co-hosted the Drivetime slot. She was also writing about her interests and life experiences in her monthly column, Of Mutton + Lamb, for the lifestyle magazine, Vida!

Asha Gill

Gill is currently working as a radio announcer for Lite.fm. She hosts the Breakfast show every weekday from 6am to 10am.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.