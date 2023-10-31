Eric Nam Cancels KL Concert After Backlash For Liking Israel – Palestine Post

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Eric Nam has broken his silence over his decision to cancel his KL concert. After silently removing Malaysia from the Asian leg of his House on a Hill tour, the Korean-American idol took to social media to explain his reasons for doing so.

“Hi everyone – following the horrific events of October seventh, I liked a post that I believed expressed a position of anti-violence, anti-hate and was against intolerance, ” tweeted the singer on X.

Eric Nam

“My liking of that post was a reaction to waking up to devastating news, as someone who has always been pro-human, pro-peace, and for love and equality for all.”

He then explained upon doing so, he received threats related to his initial show in KL. As such, he decided to cancel the show out of caution for his team and fans.

Nam concluded his statement by reaffirming his neutral stance on the Israel and Palestine issue.

Eric Nam

“My heart is broken for the Palestinian and Israeli families that have been ripped apart by violence and are facing unimaginable loss. Nothing I can say can be enough when there is so much pain and suffering, but I am praying every day that there is peace and safety for everyone soon.”

Why were fans mad?

Local fans were mad at Nam as they found his stance overlooked the ongoing struggles in Palestine. Many indeed found the Instagram post he liked insensitive as it called for a neutral approach to the ongoing crisis.

In addition, fans were not pleased with the singer’s initial responses to the backlash. After the backlash for liking the post, Nam silently removed Malaysia from his list of Asian countries for the tour.

He also left his brother and manager to address the backlash on his behalf on Discord. Hence, many fans are not too displeased about the cancellation.

eric nam removed malaysia from his tour list without saying anything bc a lot of people from there told him not to come bc they don't want anyone who is supporting israel in their country- no joke he showed that he doesn't gives a fck about palestine… another genocide supporter — Gül (@somebodyspotato) October 27, 2023

Eric nam removing Malaysia dates quietly after being criticised for supporting Israel 🥴🥴 — 💀⁷ (@knjsgaIaxy) October 27, 2023

Nam was initially set to perform in KL on 24 February 2024. The tour was in support of his latest record, House On A Hill.

But with Malaysia out of the equation now, Nam will only be stopping at Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.