Local Men Go Viral For Playing Football In Kaftan And Hijab

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When it comes to playing sports, it is important for one to wear the right outfit. For football, especially, the proper outfit allows players to comfortably compete and excel. A group of local men, however, proved that one can also excel while wearing less conventional attire.

As seen in the TikTok clip, the group of men in Pahang decided to give the classic sport a feminine twist. Instead of wearing the typical jersey and boots, they wore kaftan or “baju kelawah” and hijab.

TikTok

One would assumed that it’s difficult to move and run wearing kaftan but their performance were not affected at all as the Pahang natives were still able to bust out their best moves during the match.

Some of the players tugged on their opponents’ hijab to gain an advantage over their opponents.

Adding on to the comedic aspect, the men were given female names such as Fatimah, Ain, and Umi Khalsom by their pal who narrated the recorded clip.

TikTok

Comedy Gold

Many netizens appreciated and applauded the men for their efforts in putting this together. Users indeed found it hilarious that a group of men decided it was fun to play football in traditional female clothes.

However, they were jokingly upset that some of the men did not play fair during the match. One user wrote how she was mad that a player pulled his opponent’s hijab to get the ball.

TikTok

Another echoed similar remarks, pointing out how this almost caused one player to lose his hijab.

TikTok

While others were playfully making assumptions that their wives were going to be mad at them for borrowing their wives’ outfits. Also, for not keeping the outfits intact.

TikTok

The clip has since amassed over 1.6 million views on TikTok.

But what are your thoughts on this? Did you find this hilarious too? And were you impressed and entertained by this?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.