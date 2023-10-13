Taylor Swift’s Eras Concert Movie Will Premiere In Malaysia This November 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Things are surely looking up once again for local Swifties! Their prayers have been answered as Taylor Swift’s Eras Concert Movie will be screening at local theatres on 3 November.

Both GSC Cinemas and TGV Cinemas confirmed the good news on their social media platforms. Fans can start to get their hands on the tickets from 18 October from 12 pm onwards at all GSC outlets.

GSC Cinemas

Tickets are priced from RM65 at all GSC cinemas and start from RM155 for the Aurum Theatre. This upcoming film is not to be missed as it follows the songstress’ iconic performances at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Fans can look forward to seeing the star capture the highlights throughout her entire musical career and catalog.

Instagram

Pending negotiations

But prior to this, Malaysian Swifties were upset as it was announced that the concert movie was not going to be screened at local cinemas. Malaysia was indeed not a part of the 100 countries list on Instagram.

According to sources, this was because local movie distributors had not picked up the film yet. They were still in the process of negotiating with several parties.

Facebook

But now that it has been approved, it is fair to say that the concert film is going to be a hit among local swifties.

And since we are on this topic, maybe we could get some big music corporations to also encourage Swift to bring her Eras concert here next year. We are sure this will make Malaysian swifties extremely happy.

