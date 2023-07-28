Taylor Swift Fan Frustrated At Ridiculous $120 Parking Fee At Eras Tour In Seattle

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Fans around the world understand the frustration when they come for an exclusive concert and get charged a hefty fee for parking. It’s outrageous, yes, but it’s also how these scalpers make money.

However, this Vancouver fan had the shock of her life when she travelled four hours from Vancouver to Seattle to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show last Saturday (22 June).

As reported by Dailymail, the fan, named Michelle Harell, revealed that the fee to park near the Lumen Field stadium was a whopping $120 (RM546) just for Swift’s concert. The normal parking rate for the stadium was only $20 to $40 (RM91 to RM182) on normal days.

Harell said on her Facebook account that this is the last thing she wanted to see after she drove 4 hours from Canada to the US to see the popular singer.

The picture of her encounter was posted by Vancouver’s radio station, 604 Now with a caption of “That’s $120 USD too”.

While some people say this is quite insane and it’s a ripoff, others revealed weren’t surprised about this exorbitant price.

One Facebook user even recalled that he once went to a Toronto baseball game and got a parking fee way higher than the price of his game ticket.

Another just said this is the price of over 80,000 people coming into the city just to watch Taylor Swift and all concertgoers should plan ahead.

Turns out, a lot of people really did come to see Swift that night as MyNorthwest reports that the concert that night ended up breaking the venue’s attendance record by filling the arena with a record of 72,171 fans.

No wonder the parking tickets were that steep.

As for Malaysia…

Well, at least in Malaysia, the parking rate is cheaper than that. Tay Tay, maybe you should consider coming down to Malaysia. 👀

Then again, Malaysians do have a knack for jacking up the prices of things during concerts or big festivals. For example, parking at Stadium Bukit Jalil now costs RM30 during concert days. The rate is only RM2 on normal days.

In fact, the parking rate for Stadium Bukit Jalil went up to RM50 one time when Ed Sheeran came to Malaysia for his show.

At this rate, this is more like a parking summon than a parking fee.

Do you think Coldplay’s parking fee this November would be around that price too?

How high have you had to pay for concert/festival parking?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.