Taylor Swift’s Concert ‘Powerful’ Enough To Cause Earthquake?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly at the peak of her game. Since coming onto the scene in 2006, the American songstress has gone on to achieve incredible milestones. And she continues to do so with each new album cycle.

For this new era of hers, however, it seems Swift has outdone herself like never before. During a recent Eras concert in Seattle, the pop star reportedly caused a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

The concert hosted over 144,000 fans over two days and simulated a 2.3 magnitude seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

Experts from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, responsible for monitoring earthquake activity in the region, were shocked by the results.

Taylor Swift instagram

Seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, indeed, remarked that it was the largest gathering she had witnessed that had the impact since 2011’s NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints, known as the “Beast Quake”.

According to Dr. Caplan-Auerbach, the difference between the two incidents was just 0.3. The shaking at Swift’s concert, however, was twice as strong as it absolutely doubled it.

On how she attained her results, the expert noted that she measured the test through musical activity.

“For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behaviour. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it.”

Taylor Swift Instagram

Swift has not publicly spoken on the issue. Nonetheless, she did take time to thank her fans for showing up at the Seattle concert on her Instagram.

“Seattle that was genuinely one of my favourite weekends ever. Thank you for everything. All the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs.” captioned the singer on her post.

Swift’s recent Seattle performances were at the end of the Eras tour’s US leg, which marks her first tour in five years.

After the US, Swift is set to bring her Eras tour to Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil in the next coming months.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.