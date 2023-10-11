Did A Cat Cause A Chemical Spill In Penang Science Lab That Resulted In An Evacuation?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Cats are known not to care about anyone’s space except their own. Thus, it’s not a surprise to find that a cat had allegedly caused a chemical spill in a science laboratory in Penang.

On 10 October, the cat was said to have wandered into the science lab at the Teacher’s Training Institute (IPG) and managed to knock over 10 bottles or 500ml of liquid sodium dihydrogen on the floor of the 10 x 10 sq ft laboratory.

A laboratory assistant noticed the spill and the Hazmat special team from the Bayan Baru BBP were called in around 4.48pm for decontamination work.

Everyone in the building had to be evacuated and the operation ended at 6.47pm.

There is no visual evidence to support the cat suspect theory at this point.

It is also not known if the feline suspect has been caught.

Cats just don’t care

It’s not the first time cats do something so audacious or risky that you’re not sure whether to laugh or be worried about them.

Back in August, an orange stray cat “Oyen” wandered into the capybara’s enclosure in Zoo Negara and made it its home. Funnily, the risk paid off as the cat’s presence brought in more visitors to the zoo.

Meanwhile, a chonky cat in Thailand fell from the sixth floor of a condominium and managed to break the window of the car it landed on.

