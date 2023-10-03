BTS Immersive Exhibition Coming To Malaysia This December 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

BTS is officially kicking off its highly-anticipated B-Verse (BTS, Singing the Stars) exhibition world tour. The exhibition which was organised by The Fact and presented by Seni Jaya, will be making its first Southeast Asian stop in Malaysia this December.

The one-of-a-kind exhibition is dedicated to celebrating the band’s electrifying journey from 2020 to 2022. As such, fans will get to relive monumental moments from the band’s career from those two years.

The B-Verse exhibition, for example, will follow the group’s historic victory at The Fact Music Awards in 2022. In fact, the exhibition will begin with an electrifying VR room that is complete with a concert-quality sound system.

The setting is meant to vividly recreate the group’s The Fact Music Awards stages from 2021 to 2022. This is followed by an exploration of the show’s past winners from 2020 to 2022 through an immersive projection mapping show.

The exhibition also feature several other rooms that celebrate each member of the group. The 7 Planets Experience, for instance, contains a planet in each room that reflects the members’ unique concepts and distinct personalities.

There is also the ARMY WAY attraction, where fans can enjoy heartfelt lyrics from the group’s iconic songs and receive messages and exclusive photos of the group at TMA – all created just for the fans.

Aside from the aforementioned rooms, fans can also look forward to other areas in the multifaceted exhibition that includes Face to Face, Intro: Orbital Tunnel, BTS Universe, and a Photo Zone.

Fans will also have the opportunity to get their hands on limited-edition merchandise by the end of the exhibition.

More information regarding the exhibition will be available soon. Stay tuned for more details on the full schedule and other aspects of the exhibition.

