Local Bride Brings BTS Standees To Wedding For Photo 

Having your favourite idol participate in your wedding may seem like an impossible dream. Most people on average indeed are not able to come in contact with their favourite celebrities, given the circumstances.

Yet, local bride Ena Izzati did not allow this to stop her from having the “members of BTS” in her wedding ceremony. As a fan of the K-pop group, she brought seven life-size standees of the members to attend her nuptials.

TikTok

The cardboard cutouts of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were brought over on the “pelamin” – a wedding dais – for a photograph with the bride and groom.

Ena snapped photos with her groom Muhamad Nasrul, who held up eight fingers – to jokingly suggest that he is her eighth husband as they were standing in between the standees.

“Thank God, everything went well. Received one of the best blessings from seven of them,” captioned Ena on her TikTok video.

While Ena was certainly joyful about including the seven standees, she was initially unsure if her family members were going to support her decision to do so, but fortunately, they did.

“They have been very supportive and cool with me when I wished to bring the standees to the ceremony,” said Ena when speaking with mStar.

Even her husband, Nasrul agreed to the idea to help lighten the atmosphere at the ceremony.

“Our families on both sides know my interest in the group. I was moved when everyone supported me,” she added.

TikTok

Hence, many in her family ensured that the seven standees showed up during the ceremony. Her father, for instance, brought the standees from their home in Klang to the wedding hall.

As for her cousins and siblings, they brought the cutouts on stage for the photography sessions.

Not bothered with naysayers

That said, she is aware that there are people who would not agree with her decision to include the standees. Some may even think poorly of her for doing this.

Regardless, Ena is not bothered by their remarks as she sees nothing wrong with doing this.

Facebook

“I’m blessed to have a husband who understands and supports my interests. I see nothing wrong in it as long as there is a limit.

“My advice is to keep your interests going and do what you feel like doing because opportunities like this don’t come often,” said the newlywed wife.

Online support

She is not alone in having this dream. Many in the comment section also shared the same goal and applauded her for fulfilling this despite the negative feedback that may entail.

TikTok

Other users, however, were jokingly pointing out how some of the members’ cutouts were not in the best shape.

TikTok

