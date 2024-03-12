Kolo Mee Tauke In Kuching Goes Viral For Allegedly Marrying 2 Women At The Same Time

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Can a Chinese man take on two wives at the same time?

This was the question that was lingering on many people’s minds after a seemingly harmless Facebook post of a wedding reception at a restaurant in Kuching went viral.

While the post can no longer be found, the photos have found its way onto countless other Facebook pages.

So what’s so weird about a wedding reception? Nothing really, unless it’s one where there are two brides and only one groom.

The now missing Facebook post was captioned: “Congratulations to the groom and the two brides! I wish the three of you everlasting love as you journey through life together.”

According to Facebook shares, the man is known as Lim while the brides were identified as Ivy and Dewi.

Some say Lim sells Kolo Mee at a food court in Kuching.

In the photos, the three of them were pictured pouring champagne, cutting a five-tier wedding cake, and engaging in celebratory toasts on stage.

While many were seen congratulating the couples, many questioned the groom’s decision to marry two women.

One of the netizens said that his Malaysian Chinese neighbour also has two wives, one of whom he married in Taiwan.

Another netizen asked if the marriage can be registered under the National Registration Department (JPN).

Only One Wife Is Allowed

In an immediate response Sarawak’s Minister of Women, Children and Community Welfare Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah explained that the non-Muslim community in Sarawak is subject to the civil marriage system, which is limited to one spouse at one time, as registered under JPN.

“I didn’t know about this (the viral wedding) but in terms of law, we have civil and customary marriages that have rules.

“There is a rule that is one wife for one (non-Muslim) husband,” she said as reported by Borneo Post.

She also added that she does not know if the event was a marriage dinner or a wedding.

“This is also outside the scope of my ministry. However, in the JPN system, it is clear that there is only one wife,” she added.

