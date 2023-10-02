Mamamoo+ KL Concert Cancelled, Organiser Apologises

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

K-pop group Mamamoo is no longer performing in Malaysia this coming November. Their concert which was initially scheduled for 17 November, has been cancelled due to its permit application getting rejected.

The news was confirmed by the event organiser, CK Star Entertainment Malaysia.

“It is with deep regret that we must announce the cancellation of the aforementioned event as the concert permit application has not been approved. Despite our constant efforts, the related issues were unfortunately beyond our control,” said the company in its statement.

It continued, “We express our sincere apologies for this cancellation which was not at all anticipated, and are sorry about any unfulfilled expectations and inconvenience this may have caused.”

Many were heartbroken especially since this fan concert was meant to mark the group’s sub-unit’s first-ever fan concert in Malaysia.

MAMAMOO+ 1ST Fan Concert [Two Rabbits Code]

Unlike the main group, which consists of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa, the sub-unit only consists of members Solar and Moonbyul.

The sub group, MAMAMOO+ made their debut last August with the release of their single, Better. The group then went on to release their single album, ACT 1, SCENE 1, and a mini album, Two Rabbits.

The concert, MAMAMOO+ 1ST Fan Concert [Two Rabbits Code], was meant to support the release of the mini album which was released two months ago.

The concert was also a part of the group’s 10-date tour across Asia, which will see the duo travel to countries like Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Indonesia.

