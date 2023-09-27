Lee Jun-Ho To Hold First Solo Fan Meet In KL This November 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lee Jun-ho of the Kpop band 2pm will be in town this November for his first fan meet. The 33-year-old star will meet fans at the Mega Star Arena in Sungai Wang Plaza on 18 November at 5pm.

Fans can look forward to chatting with their favourite idol in person and participating in several planned events. This includes a group photo and a send-off event. Apart from that, not much has been revealed at this point.

Facebook

But according to iME Malaysia, the K-pop star has a lot of surprises up his sleeve for the upcoming session. Hence, fans can prepare to lock their dates to not miss out on the event.

Tickets are priced between RM288 and RM888. Fans can now purchase their tickets at my.bookshow.com.

The fan greet session is a part of Jun-ho’s “Junho The Moment” fan meeting tour. The tour which was organised by JYP Entertainment, will see the star visiting fans in eight different cities across Asia.

Facebook

Jun-ho will stop at Taipei, Macau, and Manila before coming to Malaysia to meet local fans.

Not his first time

The upcoming tour will mark his second time here in Malaysia. He was previously here in 2011 with his bandmates for their Hands Up Asia tour.

Facebook

Their concert was held at Stadium Negara. Since then, the group left their recording label, JYP Entertainment, and has been focusing on their individual activities.

Jun-ho, aside from solo music projects, has ventured into acting. Some of his works include Good Manager (2018), Wok of Love (2018), and The Red Sleeve (2021).

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.