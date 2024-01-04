South Korean Indie Band The Rose Coming To KL This Month

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

South Korean band The Rose is set to perform in Kuala Lumpur this month!

As part of their Dawn to Dusk Asia/Europe tour, the indie rock group will be performing at Mega Star Arena in Sungai Wang Plaza on 31 January.

The group confirmed the exciting news on their Instagram, posting a list of countries that were chosen for the tour.

As stated in the post, the quartet will start off the tour in Jakarta, Indonesia on 20 January before wrapping it up at the Palacio Vistalegre arena in Madrid, Spain on 5 April.

Local fans who are keen on watching the quartet live can look forward to purchasing the tickets on The Rosarium app this coming Saturday (6 January) at 10am.

Fans can get tickets starting from RM298 to RM898. However, there will be an RM4 processing fee charge.

Beloved in the indie scene

The quartet consisting of members Kim Woosung, Park Dojoon, Lee Hajoon, and Lee Jaehyeong debuted in the music scene back in 2017 with the release of their single Sorry.

The release proved to be successful, earning the quartet a strong following and recognition from several renowned publications like Billboard and Rolling Stone India.

They then went on to release two studio albums and seven singles. In addition, the South Korean group has also performed at several music festivals across the globe.

This includes Lollapalooza in Chicago, the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, and BST Hyde Park in England.

The group has also since come up with their own music label Windfall, which is in partnership with American music label Transparent Arts.

