Former Health DG Winning Twitter With “Another Day Another Slay”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

“Rainy days and Mondays always get me down” sang Karen Carpenter in one of the Carpenters’ greatest hits of all time.

But that’s not the case for our former Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He shared a photo on Twitter this morning which has collected over 2,500 retweets and gained over 800 million views since it was shared at 7.19am.

A cloudy morning in Putrajaya perhaps with more showers is in prospect later today. Another day another slay. pic.twitter.com/eBt5ca000T — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) September 24, 2023

What’s so special about his post? It was a simple photo that showed the view of Putrajaya on a rain morning.

It rained in some parts of the Klang Valley last night and this morning, making it a rather blue Monday morning.

Dr Noor Hisham however sees the cup as half full.

“A cloudy morning in Putrajaya perhaps with more showers is in prospect later today. Another day another slay,” he wrote.

Guess it was the “another day another slay” bit which caught attention.

Twitter user @yoonvkookmin wondered if they read it correctly.

“Betul ke aku baca ni DG cakap another day another slay?!” (Is it true what I’m reading, (former) DG saying another day another slay.)

Another user asked: “Who’s running the account?” while someone else wondered if one of his children had taken over his phone.

Note: For those who have no idea what “Rainy Days and Mondays” is, first of all, facepalm. Secondly, here’s a video so you can get on board the Carpenters train.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.