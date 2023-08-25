Amelia Henderson Suffers Toe Injury Ahead Of TikTok Awards

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

28-year-old actress, Amelia Henderson who is set to host the inaugural TikTok awards this weekend, accidentally broke her toe when she hit the bedframe at her house while on her way to the bathroom last Tuesday (22 Aug).

The television host and actor who is of Malaysian-British parentage said that the middle toe of her left foot was actually broken, as her doctor confirmed.

As embarrassing as it was for her to admit, her clumsy mistake caused her pain and she had to wear a special boot to walk anywhere in the next few days.

How it happened

“It’s not that serious, but the story is a bit humiliating. I just returned home that night and was super tired and sleepy.

“It was around 2am and I had to go brush my teeth before sleeping. But on the way to the bathroom, I stubbed my toe on the bedframe and there was a loud sound. It was super painful,” she told Gempak.

She thought it was just normal at first but when she saw her middle toe a bit crooked, she called her sister to bring her to the hospital that night.

The doctor confirmed that she had a multiple fracture on her middle toe and advised her to undergo surgery to fix it.

But with her busy schedule, she politely declined and only got her leg wrapped up, along with taking some painkillers. She said that she’ll get another appointment to see if she still needs the surgery when her schedule clears up.

I thought it was just dislocated, but the doctor said I have not only a single fracture but actually multiple fractures.



I was supposed to have surgery, but because of my tight schedule, I asked to delay it for now even though my toe looks different. It’s okay; the important thing is to finish my work. Amelia Henderson, Actress

She’s hosting the TikTok Awards this Sunday

The “Pulau” film actress said that despite the small injury, she’s still excited to host the 2023 Malaysia TikTok Awards because she spends so much time on TikTok.

Despite her injured leg, she still aims to dress up fashionably for the event.

“Maybe I’ll add some details to the special shoe to make it look interesting. I’m also excited to meet many influencers who I’ve only seen on TikTok until now,” she added.

The 2023 TikTok Awards Malaysia will be an annual event that brings together the best individuals in content creation in the country.

It will take place this Sunday (27 Aug) at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur.

The show will be aired live on TV3 and TikTok Malaysia account starting at 9pm.

