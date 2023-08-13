Wang Leehom Will Perform In Malaysia For 2 Days This November!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Taiwanese singer Wang Leehom will be performing in Malaysia in November!

Event organiser Casa Entertainment Malaysia announced on Twitter that the “ONE LEEHOM WANG Live in Malaysia” concert will be held at the Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting from 10 to 11 November 2023.

The details for the ticket sales will be announced on 15 August 2023.

Leehom last performed in Malaysia four years ago, so his fans are definitely excited to hear that he’s coming back soon.

Leehom will also be performing in Bangkok, Taipei, and the United States.

READ MORE: Jacky Cheung’s Malaysia Concert Ticket Increases 10x In Price

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.