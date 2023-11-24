Aaron Kwok To Return For Concert In Malaysia After Interval Of 8 Months

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Stage King Aaron Kwok, who recently delivered three sensational performances in Genting Highlands in June, received overwhelming acclaim with sold-out shows, leaving many Malaysian fans yearning for more.

Responding to the fervent calls of his fans, Kwok is set to bring back the “Amazing” concert series to Genting Highlands with “Amazing Starry World Tour 2024 [Encore Chapter] – Malaysia” after an interval of eight months, promising to continue the musical extravaganza for his audience.

The concert is scheduled for four nights on 16, 18, 23 and 24 February at the Arena of Stars.

Kwok recently concluded the unprecedented “Aaron Kwok Amazing Starry World Tour 2023” in Shenzhen, China, which was a grand spectacle in every sense.

The concert featured a massive production, sparing no expense, and included an ingenious cube windmill stage, complete with rotating cube platforms.

Paired with Kwok and 16 dancers delivering energetic performances, the audience experienced a breath-taking and dreamlike audio-visual feast.

This tour is set to cover over 50 cities across China, promising another round of unprecedented concert excitement.

The iconic music superstar, has captivated countless fans worldwide with his unique interpretive style and outstanding artistic talent.

On stage, his performances are always infused with intense dynamism and impact, with each note resonating perfectly in his vocals.

His unparalleled stage charm, whether in dynamic dances or heartfelt ballads, has the power to instantly ignite the audience’s passion. Breaking the language barrier through music, he transports the audience into a world filled with the magic of music.

The music stage is an indispensable part of my life, and sharing joy with fans through music is my greatest pleasure. Aaron Kwok

He expressed his particular excitement about swiftly returning to Malaysia for the “Encore Chapter” and delivering four consecutive concerts, emphasizing the unwavering enthusiasm of Malaysian fans.

He assured that the “Encore” concert would once again be an unforgettable dance extravaganza, urging fans to eagerly anticipate the upcoming shows.

The “Amazing Starry World Tour 2024 – Malaysia” is proudly presented by Resorts World Genting, co-organized by Resorts World Genting and Jazzy Group.

Tickets will officially go on sale on 28 November, and they can be purchased at rwgenting.com.

For more details about the concert, please visit Resorts World Genting’s Facebook or Instagram.

