Namewee Sparks Controversy With April Fools’ Death Hoax

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a shocking turn of events, rapper-actor Namewee has confirmed that he is alive and well after staging an elaborate death hoax on April Fools’ Day.

The 40-year-old artist, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, claimed that the stunt was intended to raise awareness about the importance of pre-planning for one’s passing.

Namewee, known for his controversial antics, revealed that the past year had been particularly challenging for him, with mounting pressure, health scares, and the loss of close friends and his beloved pet of 13 years.

In a heartfelt social media post, he reflected on the inevitability of death and the need to confront it head-on.

“Something you realize at the end of your life is that no matter how great your achievements were or how extraordinary you became, everyone will still face death in the end,” Namewee wrote. “This made me realize the significance of pre-funeral arrangements.”

The star went on to explain that he had written a song, filmed a music video, and planned a pre-funeral farewell ceremony, all of which he intended to turn into a documentary.

He emphasized the importance of being brave in the face of both life and death, noting that pre-funeral arrangements are a common practice in many parts of the world.

April Fools Stunt Leaves Journalists Fuming

Namewee’s death hoax began on April 1 at 12:02 am, when a black-and-white photo of the artist was posted on social media with the caption “1983-2024.”

An “obituary” followed four hours later, announcing a “wake” and “farewell ceremony” to be held that same day.

The elaborate ruse even included a photo of a coffin surrounded by a display of Namewee’s career highlights.

While some fans were touched by the outpouring of support and concern, others were less than impressed with the stunt.

Namewee dismissed his critics as “fake fans,” stating, “If you’re a true fan, you would understand the importance of this event and the fact that I have conducted other much more drastic campaigns before.”

Journalists who had gathered at the supposed wake were left frustrated and angry when Namewee failed to show up, and no explanation was provided for his absence.

Many felt that the rapper had wasted their time and effort, and some even accused him of disrespecting the media.

A video of the heated conversation between the organizer and the media was later shared on Facebook, further fueling the controversy.

As the dust settles on this controversial April Fools’ prank, one thing is clear: Namewee’s knack for grabbing headlines remains as strong as ever.

The rapper is set to release a new music video on April 4 at 4:44 pm and has urged fans to keep an eye out for his upcoming documentary.

READ MORE: [Watch] Namewee Rides Dragon Beat To Viral CNY Success

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.