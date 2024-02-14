Is Siti Nurhaliza “Biduanita Negara” Material? We List Down Her Achievements So You Decide

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Since emerging as the winner of the 1995 Bintang HMI competition, Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza has been a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

As an artist, she has accomplished what many could only dream of doing, selling over 6 million records and winning over 300 local and international accolades.

Facebook

Yet, despite her impressive string of achievements, many still doubt her standing in the music industry.

So, in conjunction with the ongoing Biduanita Negara debate currently raging on Twitter, we thought of highlighting several of her achievements to prove that she could very well be Biduanita Negara material.

Leading Malaysia’s album sales

It is not an unknown fact that Siti’s music albums resonate well with her listeners. But did you know back in 2001, her albums did so well that they contributed to 10 percent of Malaysia’s total album sales?

Yup, while some artists were struggling to fight off music piracy, Siti’s music was still performing well on music racks. In fact, within five years of her career, she was able to sell 1 million albums, which was an uncommon feat.

And even in this age of streaming, her albums are still receiving certifications for the sold units. One of her recent albums, ManifestaSiti2020, was certified gold for selling over 5,000 physical copies.

Siti’s musical prowess is also reflected in streaming platforms such as Spotify. The singer, to date, has over 1.2 million monthly listeners, making her the number one most-streamed Malaysian artist.

Third Asian Act

Aside from performing across Malaysia, Siti has also captivated audiences at international stages. London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall is one.

Siti was the third Asian act in history to ever hold a concert at the Royal Albert Hall since 1871.

The first time she performed there was back in 2005 to celebrate her then-tenth anniversary in the industry.

In 2019, she did it again to mark her comeback after welcoming her firstborn child, Siti Aafiyah.

500’s Most Influential Muslim

From 2015 to 2022, Siti was also honoured in the list of the World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims. The songstress was recognised for her contributions to the Culture and Arts scene.

But more particularly for also navigating the industry well without compromising her Muslim beliefs. For instance, during the initial stages of her career, she did not give in to the pressure of adopting an edgy look.

Despite constant criticisms, she refused to wear edgier clothes and take photos with male artists as it went against her beliefs.

“As an artist, I do realise that there are many social responsibilities that I need to take care of. So, I opt to be moderate in everything, including in my sartorial matter.

“I want to show what my talent is, and my God-gifted vocal ability without relying [on the image] of being sexy,” she was quoted saying.

Fair to say, her principles rewarded her as she continues to be Malaysia’s pop darling even after 29 years.

Pioneering Malaysia’s Halal beauty

While it would be easy for Siti to just rely on her musical laurels, she took the initiative to expand her horizons and ventured into entrepreneurship.

In 2010, she founded SimplySiti to share her own range of beauty and wellness products.

Facebook

These products, according to her, not only promise great quality and international standards but also serve the needs of Muslim consumers.

All of SimplySiti products are indeed certified by JAKIM as they adhere to Halal standards. And as expected, SimplySiti has been well-received and recognised since its inception.

The products have received numerous beauty accolades, ranging from Shopee Seller Awards to Watson’s Health, Wellness, and Beauty Awards.

Frequent Philanthropist

Apart from her caliber as a singer and entrepreneur, what makes Siti Malaysia’s number one Biduanita Negara is her generous spirit.

Throughout her career, Siti has always taken time out of her schedule to give back to the local community.

Instagram

In 2018, Siti raised funds with the DI HATI programme to help kids with heart diseases. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she set up Dana Peduli, Kemanusiaan, Prihatin Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza (Dana PKP Siti Nurhaliza) to assist those affected by the pandemic.

Most recently, she has also scheduled her ‘Sebuah Epitome Saya Siti Nurhaliza’ concert to assist those affected by the war in Palestine.

Facebook

So, there you have it! Siti has not only proven herself to be a great vocalist, but she has also shown to be a well-rounded performer and individual.

Thus, making her the perfect candidate to be crowned as the next Biduanita Negara.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.