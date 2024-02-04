[Watch] Namewee Rides Dragon Beat To Viral CNY Success

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Rapper, singer-songwriter and filmmaker Namewee rang in the Lunar New Year with a cheeky new track and music video that has captured attention across Asia.

Amassing nearly 6 million YouTube views in just over a week, “Descendants of the Dragon” puts a modern spin on the Chinese zodiac while showcasing the singer’s creative talents.

Known for his bold, socially conscious lyrics, Namewee employs tongue-in-cheek humour in paying homage to the Year of the Dragon.

The song, which includes Chinese, Malay, and English subtitles, sees him donning traditional Chinese attire.

Namewee’s Modern Tribute: Descendants of the Dragon

In his latest music video, Namewee subtly references Chinese cultural motifs as a nod to his heritage.

The song “Descendants of the Dragon” takes its title from a classic track by Taiwanese singer Hou Dejian similarly tied to the Chinese zodiac calendar.

Namewee’s version samples the line “Descendants of the Dragon,” reflecting on the Year of the Dragon while adding his signature modern style.

This year, the phrase resonates with Chinese communities celebrating Chinese New Year traditions centred around the dragon zodiac.

The most remarkable aspect of this video is the incredibly accurate AI imitation of China’s leader Xi Jinping’s voice at the beginning and end.

The song has rapidly ascended the video platform’s trending charts, reflecting the global appeal of Namewee’s catchy blend of hip-hop and Chinese influences.

Breaking Boundaries: The Audacious Rise of Namewee

The rising pop icon has made headlines not just in his native Malaysia but also in Taiwan and Hong Kong for deftly merging hip-hop style with regional languages and instruments.

Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, has developed a reputation for tackling sensitive real-world topics in his lyrics and musical messages.

He faced criticism and legal scrutiny from authorities over his outspoken lyrics and activism.

In August 2016, he was arrested by the police for filming a music video that allegedly insulted the dignity of Islam.

The music video featured performers dressed as religious leaders going about a church, a mosque, and a Chinese temple.

Past songs have also covered issues like internet restrictions, hypernationalism, economic injustice and more from critical perspectives.

While his sociopolitical commentary has often proven controversial and divisive, many fans applaud Namewee’s willingness to voice outlying opinions through his work.

As 2024’s dragon-themed new year video shows, Namewee continues breaking boundaries and capturing audiences through his singular blend of audacity and artistry.

