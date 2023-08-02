Fan Of Books And Ships? Catch The Floating Book Fair Docking In Penang Right Now!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Bookworms rejoice! Doulos Hope, one of the world’s largest floating book fairs, is making its way to Penang.

The ship will dock at Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal from 31 July until 13 August 2023 for bookworms to pore over the literary collections.

Based on its Facebook post, they have over 2,000 book titles from various genres on board the ship.

People can start their shopping spree from Tuesday to Sunday starting at 4pm to 9pm. The ship is closed on Mondays to allow the hardworking crew proper rest.

This time around, guests will need to register their slot via this link here (or scan the QR code on the poster) and pay an RM2 entrance fee.

Do remember to bring along your Residence ID (Identification Card) or Passport for identification purposes.

Children must be accompanied by an adult on the ship for their safety too.

Only cash transactions are accepted. While Debit card payments aren’t accepted, guests are allowed to pay using Visa or Mastercard credit cards.

Other than perusing books, guests can also chat and get to know the international crew onboard. Guests may gain insights into various cultures and languages during their visit to Doulos Hope in Penang.

Unfortunately, Doulos Hope had to cancel their trip to Port Klang that was scheduled for 10 to 21 August due to the lack of berths available on those days.

Doulos Hope will try to make a trip to Port Klang another time.

