Michelle Yeoh Finally Weds Longtime Partner Jean Todt

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

After almost 20 years of being together, actress Michelle Yeoh, 60, finally tied the knot with French F1 veteran Jean Todt, 77.

The good news was shared on Instagram by Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa.

Massa shared several photos of the wedding which took place on 27 July in Geneva, Switzerland.

In a photo of the wedding card, it was mentioned that Yeoh and Todt met in Shanghai on 4 June, 2004.

Barely two months later, Todt proposed on 26 July and Yeoh said yes.

Their wedding on 27 July puts the date exactly 19 years since Todt proposed.

The wedding ceremony was attended by prominent figures from the motorsport world, including Stefano Domenicali, former team principal of Scuderia Ferrari and current CEO of Formula One Group, and Luca di Montezemolo, former chairman of Ferrari.

Todt’s son from a previous relationship, Nicolas Todt, was also present at the event.

Also taking to Instagram was Yeoh’s hairstylist Mario Junior who called her a “reflection of feminine strength”.

Yeoh and Todt, together since 2004

Yeoh was previously married to Hong Kong businessman Dickson Poon in 1988. However the two divorced in 1992.

In June 2004, she was doing a publicity for Ferrari at the Shanghai Grand Prix where Todt was the general manager.

Todt has an extensive background in motorsports, having served as the general manager and CEO of Scuderia Ferrari from 1993 to 2007 and as the president of the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) from 2009 to 2021.

Yeoh, who was born and raised in Ipoh, Perak, is known for her martial arts roles in the 1990s and her work in Hollywood movies like “Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997) and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000).

She recently won the Academy Award for Best Actress this year for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (2022).

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.