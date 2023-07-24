K-Pop Artist Bang Yong-Guk Makes Way For Maghrib During KL Concert

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

One rotten apple spoils the whole barrel.

After Matty Healy’s disrespectful stunts on stage got his band banned from Malaysia last Friday (21 July), the whole Good Vibes Festival was shut down, forcing other international artists and local talents to be affected too.

His action doesn’t only spoil GVF’s artists’ plans but he will possibly make it worse for other international artists to obtain approval to perform in Malaysia. Just because of him, the whole lot had to pay the price.

There’s still hope

Luckily, not all international artists are rude and disrespectful to Malaysian culture and customs. It seems like there is a glimmer of hope for the future entertainment industry after all when a South Korean rapper showed his respect for Muslims in Malaysia during his concert on Thursday (20 July).

Bang Yongguk, a 33-year-old rapper, and singer came to Malaysia for his “Colors Of Bang Yongguk Asia Tour” concert at Shantanand Auditorium, Kuala Lumpur.

What was interesting for us is during his concert which starts from 7 pm to 9 pm was that he slotted in a 15-minute break time that was specifically labelled as prayer time for his Muslim fans to go and pray.

After 45 minutes of his show, he paused and announced that he’ll be taking a 15-minute break for those who want to perform their Maghrib prayers and they’ll be resuming the show afterwards. There was also a prayer room designated at the auditorium.

“So in Malaysia, we do have a time for prayers for people who have to do their prayer duties,” expressed the translator in English and Bahasa Malaysia.

He also asked for his other non-Malaysian and non-muslim fans for their understanding of why they wanted a brief time-off.

So I know there are overseas fans outside of Malaysia in today’s show, and I would appreciate if you could be understanding on why we have this break time.



We’ll take a break for 15-minutes and I’ll see you again after that. Bang Yongguk

Masukkan prayer break dalam schedule, sediakan bilik untuk solat, yongguk announced sendiri waktu solat and even explained about it to fans from other countries yang maybe tak faham kenapa and asked for their understanding. Bang Yongguk is the standard.

Not only that, for his concert in Malaysia, Yongguk also personally asked for a local translator to translate his speeches and announcements for his Malaysian fans in Bahasa Malaysia throughout the show.

Usually, artists would just request a Korean-English translator or they themselves would speak in English for their international fans. But Yongguk knew he needed to capture his fans’ hearts and respect their culture by doing this. Wise man.

Camni la adab yang baik buat konsert di negara orang….



Artis terkenal Korea, Bang Yong Guk hentikan konsert seketika, bagi peluang penonton solat Maghrib.



Beliau berbuat demikian pada konsertnya bertajuk Colors Of Bang Yong Guk di KL, Khamis lalu.



Fans and Netizens applaud him

His action surely melted the hearts of his fans and truly revealed him to be a respectful and humble artist. Most of his fans set him as “the standard” that most international artists should look up to.

Some even compared him to Matt Healy, saying this is how global performers should act when they’re invited to other people’s countries.

Bang Yongguk was also known as the previous leader of the K-Pop group B.A.P and has now chosen to go solo since 2018.

Currently this year, he went on his world tour starting from the United States in June and Europe in July. He started his Asia leg world tour in the second half of July, starting from Manila on 14 July and ending in Bangkok on 26 July. He stopped by Malaysia on July 20 and then continued to Taipei afterwards.

He is known for songs like Up, Going Crazy, Ride or Die, Yamazaki and more.

During his time in Malaysia, he also had the chance to meet our famed fashion designer, Jimmy Choo.

