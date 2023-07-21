CIMB Is Giving Away 50 Coldplay Tickets If You Join Their Contest!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Have you had the chance to buy Coldplay tickets yet? It didn’t even take half-day for the tickets to be sold out. It was a full-on raging war, wasn’t it?

If you still haven’t given up on those tickets then you’re in luck because CIMB is giving away 50 tickets!

All you have to do is join their contest from 20 July to 19 October and of course, have a CIMB account to do so.

The tickets

The tickets will be given in pairs, hence, only 25 winners will be chosen in these 4 months.

Among the 50 tickets, 30 of them are CAT 3 (standing) tickets, 10 of them are CAT 2 tickets and 10 are the My Universe VIP package.

(Credit: CIMB)

The ones with the highest number of entries will be chosen each month and the one with the highest in all those four months will receive the grand ones.

Save, Spend & Transact

The prizes are eye-catching, aren’t they? But there’s a catch though. You have to save, spend and transact using your CIMB account and collect the points or entries.

Here are the steps to win the tickets.

For 5 entry points, top-up a minimum of RM500 in your Current/Savings Account every month.

(Credit: Coldplay / Instagram)

For another 5 entry points, make a minimum spend of RM100 with your CIMB Credit/Debit cards on eligible sustainable lifestyle retailers. Check the list of retailers here.

You could also make a minimum spend of RM100 with your CIMB Credit/Debit cards on other eligible retail merchants, including overseas spending, for 1 entry point.

For another 1 entry point, perform a minimum RM30 transaction of JomPAY, FPX or Prepaid Top Up via CIMB Clicks.

Do all this until 19 October and you may just be among the lucky few to be chosen!

(Credit: CIMB)

Don’t have a CIMB account? Maybe it’s about time for you to look at their products today. Whatever it takes, right?

Find out more about the contest on their website and read all the terms and conditions here.

