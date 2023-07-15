5 Mushrooms For RM8.50? Malaysian Woman Tries To Hold Laughter In Hotpot Restaurant

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian woman almost burst out laughing after she was served a small amount of mushrooms in a hotpot restaurant in Puchong.

In her post on Xiao Hong Shu (XHS), Syl said she had been eyeing the restaurant for some time as she heard that the restaurant serves excellent soup.

Some of the things her group ordered included a plate of button mushrooms that cost RM8.50 per plate.

When the waiter set down their orders on the table, they were shocked to find they were only served ten button mushrooms.

Upon closer look, they realized they were served five mushrooms that had been cut in half and arranged in two rows on a white plate, making the small number of mushrooms look more comical.

Image: Syl/XHS

To add salt to the wound, the picture on the menu showed a full plate of mushrooms for the same price.

Syl found the situation hilarious and posted about it on her XHS account. Upon checking the reviews, she realised the restaurant is known for its soup and small portions.

Netizens were tickled by Syl’s experience and said the waiter must have felt silly serving them the dish.

A netizen said they would have laughed on the spot as they were served.

Despite the poor portion served, netizens praised the restaurant staff’s effort for at least trying to make the small dish look presentable.

