Excited Dad Accidentally Stitches School Badge Onto Own Pants

In a hilarious turn of events, a clip has gone viral on TikTok showing a father’s well-intentioned attempt to sew his daughter’s school badge neatly, only to accidentally sew it onto his own pants as well.

The clip captured the father’s excitement and how focused he was when stitching the badge onto what appears to be his daughter’s school uniform.

However, in admiring his neat stitches, he realized the neatly stitched badge was also sewed onto his own pants.

As the realisation dawned on him, he let out a light chuckle, and lifted the uniform to unveil the silly turn of events.

It’s a good thing we start fasting tomorrow. Excited Dad

The light-hearted moment has resonated with many viewers, with comments pouring in praising the father’s dedication and sense of humour.

A TikTok user commented on how she was already anticipating a plot twist towards the end, but did not expect the outcome at all.

“I thought he had sewn it upside down, only to find out he stitched it onto his pants!”

Along with users sharing similar experiences in the comments, some users offered useful tips, stating that fabric adhesive can be used on school badges and that it’s fully wash proof!

While the father’s sewing mishap may have been unintentional, it serves as a heart-warming reminder of the length’s parents go to for their children, even if it means accidentally accessorizing their own attire in the process.

