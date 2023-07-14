Hollywood On Hold: Fran Drescher Gives Powerful Speech, Actors To Join Strike

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

In recent months, progress in Hollywood has been stagnant. Since thousands of screenwriters across the US decided to go on strike, it has been difficult for Hollywood studios to move along with their productions.

Well, things sure are not improving anytime soon because the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) is officially going on strike. And President Fran Drescher is leading the cause!

Speaking at a press conference, Drescher, along with National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, announced their decision to go on strike after negotiations between their union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) collapsed.

In her speech, the Nanny star slammed the association for refusing to agree to an agreement that compensates actors in the age of streaming and digital technologies.

We are the victims here. We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us. I cannot believe it, quite frankly, how they plead poverty, that they’re losing money left and right when giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them! Fran Drescher

Our hearts bleed to make this decision. But we can’t not get what these members deserve because it’s only going to get worse. This is where we drew the line in the sand, and it’s a terrible thing to have to do. But we were forced into it. Fran Drescher

Drescher’s strike marks the first time SAG and AFTRA have gone into protest since 1980. The last strike which was held for three months, fought for actors to profit from residuals from home media releases such as videocassettes and pay television.

Since Drescher has come forth with her fight, many of her colleagues from Hollywood have voiced their support. Actress Jessica Chastain, for instance, spoke out on the issue while promoting her new movie.

Pic credit Instagram @jessicachastain

There’s huge innovations in our industry, content has been incredible, streaming and amazing technology have made huge steps, and quickly. Jessica Chastain

But according to the actress, contracts have failed to keep up with the technology. In return, fellow actors have not been able to earn a fair wage.

The industry has been so separated in terms of who is able to make a living and who isn’t. This can’t continue anymore. My heart breaks. Jessica Chastain

The cast of the upcoming film Oppenheimer also took time out of their schedule to show their support. During a premiere of their film in the UK, when the announcement was made, Christopher Nolan left the premiere together with the cast in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA.

Apart from fellow actors, many netizens online have also been supportive of the movement, praising Drescher for coming forward.

Watch her full speech here;

Watch SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher blast "insulting" AMPTP behavior in fiery strike speech: "Shame on you!" https://t.co/MSDQ5oopwY pic.twitter.com/LZWrHTRHkE — Variety (@Variety) July 13, 2023

