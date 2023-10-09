Malaysian Journo Is Part Of Golden Globes Awards’ Panel Of Voters

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian journalist who was selected to be among the 300 international voters for the 81st Golden Globe Awards wants “to preach the gospel of Mamat Khalid”.

Taking to Twitter, Kalash Nanda Kumar said he was honoured to have been selected as a voter.

“Honored to be selected as an international voter for the upcoming Golden Globes awards alongside friends and colleagues from FIPRESCI,” he said, referring to the International Federation of Film Critics.

Kalash joined FIPRESCI since 2022, and is the organisation’s first Malaysian member.

At home, he is a journalist who has written for The Vibes and Malaysiakini.

Clearly a fan of film director, the late Mamat, Kalash remarked that his “only mission here is to preach the gospel of Mamat Khalid (starting with his seminal work, Kala Malam Bulan Mengambang, which even Malaysia completely slept on) to Golden Globe members.

According to the Golden Globe Awards’ website, Kalash is also a filmmaker and critic.

Last week, the awards announced its 300 international voters who are journalists from around the globe.

They called it the most diverse voting panel of any major Hollywood awards show, as reported by CBS News.

Of the 300, Kalash is the only one from Malaysia.

Voters underwent a rigorous review and accreditation process with the newly implemented Membership Board of Directors composed of a diverse panel of a majority of outside media professionals reviewing and selecting new voters. Golden Globes Awards

The 81st Golden Globe Awards is set to take place January 2024.

