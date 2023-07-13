Chinese Youtuber Praises Local Malaysians’ Mandarin Proficiency

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

There are various benefits that come with being a Malaysian. From having the advantage of indulging in numerous cuisines to learning about different beliefs, Malaysians truly have the upper hand when it comes to multiculturalism.

In fact, this is why Malaysia makes such a good tourist spot for many international travelers. Chinese YouTuber @jiujiulvxingriji can attest to this. The content creator who is known to travel globally, was amazed at how easy it was for him to navigate the country.

Despite his thick mainland Chinese accent, he noted that he could communicate with locals without any barriers. He even claimed that it is a lot simpler for him to speak Mandarin here than it is in Hong Kong.

“Finally I can speak Mandarin without fear. I can even speak Hakka or Hokkien here, and the people here can still respond to me,” said the Chinese native in his travel vlog.

As to why this is, the content creator stated that Hongkongers “have this mix of Cantonese and English when they speak Mandarin”. Thus, making it harder for him to comprehend what they are saying.

As seen in his clip, Jiu Jiu could be heard ordering food from local vendors in Penang with ease. While he would only mutter “yes or no” in other places, he could spark a conversation when ordering food here.

In addition to our proficiency in the language, Jiu Jiu also pointed out the sense of intimacy that we have when speaking the language. “It’s the intimacy that you don’t get elsewhere.”

And he was not alone in his opinion. Many users in the comment section supported him. One user wrote “Welcome to Malaysia. I hope you enjoy the food and the places here. Malaysia and China always have this intimate feeling.”

Another commented, “You get this kind of intimacy when speaking Chinese to Malaysians. You don’t get this in Singapore, Hong Kong, or even Taiwan.”

This, according to one netizen, is because “the Chinese dialects have a special place here in Malaysia.” Other than the Chinese community, the netizen argued that the dialects are also celebrated among the local Malay and Indian communities.

