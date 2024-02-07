4 Is Not As Unlucky As You Think, Says Feng Shui Master Joey Yap 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Symbolism is a crucial component of Chinese culture. Numbers specifically have a superstitious value as many believe it affects various aspects of one’s life.

The number 8, for instance, is considered to be a “lucky” number as it sounds similar to the word for wealth and prosperity. Whereas, the number 4 is considered unlucky because it closely resembles the sound of death in Cantonese.

Freepik

However, according to local Feng Shui Master Joey Yap, this is not true not all.

During his previous conversation with comedian Douglas Lim, Yap explored a different perspective on the number.

When explaining why his office’s lift had the number 4 instead of 3A, Yap elaborated that the number 4 is not as unlucky as many would think within the Chinese community.

“That’s the first misconception that people have when it comes to my office. Because they say ‘Yer number 4?!’, you know?”

“But number 4 has got nothing to do with Feng Shui. The number itself does not affect the energy at all,” said Yap.

Despite its sound, he noted that the number has no impact or influence on one’s feng shui. In fact, it merely shares a similar tone to the word ‘death’.

“It is only pronunciation. People always think that if you pronounce it that way, it is bad. But that is the problem and that gives Feng Shui a bad name,” he concluded.

Prominent among Cantonese

Yap’s sentiments certainly do make sense as the number four also can be considered a lucky number based on how it is pronounced.

In the musical scale, for instance, 4 is pronounced as Fa, which sounds like the word fortune in Mandarin. And in the Chinese dialect Teochew, 4 rhymes with the word happiness or joy. (喜)

Freepik

In the Teochew dialect, the number 4 is also pronounced similarly to the word “silk” (絲) or “emperor’s seal” (璽), which symbolises royalty, power, and prosperity.

Aside from the linguistic aspect, the number 4 is also viewed as a sacred number as it correlates to religious ideologies as well.

In Buddhism, the importance of the number four is highlighted in ideologies such as the Four Greatness and the four Moral Criterions.

The Four Greatness in Buddhism describes the natural power an individual can obtain in this life, which includes Earth, water, wind, and fire.

Whereas, in the Four Moral Criterions, individuals are encouraged to pursue the four values – righteousness, wisdom, politeness, and kindness for a peaceful and just life.

So, maybe it is all about perspective – which lens you use to view the number 4.

But what are your thoughts on this? Do you think the same as most Cantonese people? Or do you think that four is just a number?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.