Missing Malaysian Hikers In Himachal Pradesh Found Safe

10 Malaysian hikers of the 12 who went missing during the floods in Himachal Pradesh have been found safe and are expected to reach New Delhi soon, said the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra).

It was initially reported that 12 Malaysians were missing but the numbers include one Chinese national and one British citizen.

According to Wisma Putra, the Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi was able to contact one of the lost hikers and learned that they were safe in Manali Town.

At the moment, the diplomatic mission is putting in efforts to bring the Malaysians safely to New Delhi today.

The ministry stated that the group will be able to fly back to Malaysia on the same day if the evacuation plan goes smoothly.

Numerous areas of northern India have experienced floods and landslides as a result of the monsoon rains. However, Himachal Pradesh has been hardest hit, with 90 fatalities reported there, compared to 21 in Punjab and Haryana.

The group of hikers were reported missing on Sunday (9 July) when they lost all contact with their family members during their hike through the Hampta Pass in Himachal Paradesh due to the massive rainfall and floods in the region.

