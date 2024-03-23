All Malaysians & Students In Moscow Safe From Terror Attack

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack on Crocus City Hall, a major concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia.

Photos showed at least four gunmen opening fire with automatic weapons, and explosives were also detonated in the attack.

According to The Guardian, Russian investigators published pictures of a Kalashnikov automatic weapon, vests with multiple spare magazines and bags of spent bullet casings.

Videos online showed people begging for help from the concert hall roof and crawling on their hands and knees to escape.

It has been reported that at least 60 people have been killed and 145 wounded in Russia’s worst terror attack in years. Among the dead were three children.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the death toll could rise and it was too early to say anything about the fate of the attackers.

The Moscow government temporarily cancels all cultural, sporting, and other mass events for the weekend after the attack while security is increased at Russian railways and other major utilities.

Russia last experienced its deadliest attack in the 2004 Beslan school siege, which saw 334 people, including 186 children, killed after being held captive by militants for two days.

No Malaysians were harmed

Fortunately, Wisma Putra has confirmed that all registered Malaysians and students in Moscow are accounted for and safe from the terrorist attack.

The foreign ministry is in touch with the Malaysian embassy on the latest updates. The ministry also strongly condemned the act of terrorism and violent extremism.

Malaysia strongly condemns the terrorist attack and expresses its deepest condolences to the government and people of the Russian Federation, in particular the bereaved families of the victims, and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. Malaysia reaffirms its stance in rejecting terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations. Wisma Putra

Malaysians and students in Moscow are advised to stay updated on the latest developments and follow the latest guidance provided by the local authorities.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.