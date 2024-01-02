Malaysians In Japan Safe From Earthquake

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The foreign affairs ministry (Wisma Putra) has confirmed that no Malaysians in Japan have been affected by the massive earthquake in the country. The ministry confirmed the news in a brief statement.

“As of the most recent report, no Malaysians have been reported to be involved or affected by the earthquake,” wrote the ministry.

However, they have urged Malaysians to remain vigilant and follow the latest updates and advice issued by the local authorities.

The ministry also noted that they have been closely monitoring the developments in the aftermath of the earthquake, expressing their condolences to those affected.

“Malaysia extends its deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims and families affected by the earthquake, as well as to the people and government of Japan,” it said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also joined in, expressing his sympathy for the people of Japan.

“(Datuk Seri Dr Wan) Azizah (Ismail) and I extend our sympathy over the 7.6 magnitude earthquake which hit Ishikawa province in central Japan on Monday.

“The Malaysian government, through the Foreign Ministry and the Malaysian Embassy in Japan, is monitoring closely the latest development of the disaster,” said Anwar in a Facebook post.

He concluded his post by sharing his hope that those affected, including Malaysians there, will continue to have the strength and patience to overcome this difficult situation.

Triggering tsunami

It was reported earlier that the earthquake which hit the country yesterday, had a magnitude of 7.6. The earthquake affected the country’s central region, destroying buildings and knocking off the power of thousands of homes.

JAPAN has been hit by a massive 7.6 EARTHQUAKE!



Orders to evacuate have been issued, along with tsunami warnings.



I hope everybody is safe🙏pic.twitter.com/8pFoa1Q9xN — Epoch Inspired (@EpochInspired) January 1, 2024

The earthquake also triggered a tsunami alongside the coastal regions of western Japan. A tsunami of around 1m, in fact, struck parts of the coast along the Sea of Japan, according to public broadcaster NHK.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has also since issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama.

