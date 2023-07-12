12 Malaysians Missing While Hiking In Indian Mountain Following Heavy Rain

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

A group of 12 Malaysian hikers have gone missing while hiking in the Manali Mountains in India.

The group was hiking through the Hampta Pass in Himachal Pradesh when they lost all contact with their family members on Sunday (9 July) following heavy rains in the region.

The Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi was informed about what happened to the group on Sunday as they were hiking through the pass.

Wisma Putra said efforts are underway to locate the group and it’ll continue monitoring the situation in Himachal Pradesh.

Any Malaysians who require consular assistance are advised to contact the High Commission in New Delhi by calling +91 85955 50594 or email mwdelhi@kln.gov.my

Videos uploaded by Twitter account @GoHimachal_ allegedly showed the current scale and extent of the flood situation in Himachal Pradesh.

Mud and logs could be seen washing through the streets and weaving around the buildings in the town nearby.

This is Temple in Sirmaur Himachal Pradesh under flood pic.twitter.com/PI3IIibmzp — Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) July 11, 2023

Now it’s Pathetic Situation in Himachal pic.twitter.com/r1muSfeDdk — Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) July 9, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.