Legendary Footballer Shaharuddin “Sharpshooter” Abdullah Dies

Yesterday was a dark day for the football world as legendary Malaysian footballer Shaharuddin Abdullah, passed away at the Taping Hospital due to asthma at the age of 75.

The former national player had been suffering from asthma for the past two years, according to his second child, Shahrina Shaharuddin, 42.

Last Saturday (December 23), he was admitted to the hospital as he was complaining of being unwell.

He was placed in an induced coma. His oxygen level was also unstable. After being admitted, he showed a positive development on Monday (25 December), but a few days later there was no response from him,” she said, as reported by Bernama.

Besides being a national footballer, he was also very firm in taking decisions pertaining to his children, said his sixth child, Shafiq Shaharudin, 29, who is also a footballer playing for KL Rover in the M3 league.

Shafiq also added that his father played a major role in his football career.

“He was also the most important ‘advisor’ in my career as a football player; I would ask him for advice on anything; now everything remains a memory,” he said, as reported by Awani.

Since his illness for the past two years, he was also very concerned about his family and wanted to be with them always.

“Black Cat”

Shaharuddin was the striker for the national team, Harimau Malaya, in 1972. He was also known as “Black Cat” and “Sharpshooter” for his playing style and his incredible talent for scoring goals.

The former Penang player was on the national team from 1967 to 1981.

Harimau Malaya 1972 was the team that defeated Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the Philippines during the Merdeka Tournament to qualify for the 1972 Olympics held in Munich, Germany.

Shaharuddin was the player to score the country’s first Olympic goal against the United States. The national team won the match with a score line of 3-0.

His teammate, Wong Kam Fook, said that Shaharuddin was a complete player in the world of football.

“His basic football was just amazing. Imagine a player who shoots, heads, passes, dribbles, and runs well; that is Shaharuddin for you. To me, he was one of the greatest strikers,” said Wong, as reported by the Star.

He also added that when Shaharuddin played for Penang, it was a challenge to face him as a goalkeeper as the sharpshooter had the ability to score from anywhere.

