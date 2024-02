Batu Ikonik ‘Sea Stack’ Di Taman Negara Bako Runtuh Selepas Jutaan Tahun

Farewell, Bako sea stack. You stood tall and proud for ages. A cobra’s head above the waves, but now you’re gone, collapsed and broken. A victim of erosion’s fate. We’ll miss your sight, your grace, your wonder. You were Bako’s trademark, Bako’s icon but nothing lasts forever, not even stone. Farewell, Bako sea stack, you’re not alone. #bakonationalpark #seastack #kuching