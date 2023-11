[Video] Netizen Terharu Lihat Pakcik Baik Hati Beri Angpau & Minuman Kepada Rider Walaupun Salah Alamat

Abang grab pun dapat Angpaw! Even though the Grab rider reached the wrong address (my house), my dad still offered him a drink and gave him a Deepavali Angpaw. In the end, he said, ‘Embrace kindness and love on this festival.’ ❤️ #malaysia#satumalaysia#grabfood#malaysiagrab#2023#melaka#trending#fyp #deepavali#deepavali2023#diwali