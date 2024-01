Lelaki Ini Kongsi Panduan Sebelum Mendaki Gunung Kinabalu

What are the other things you want to know for the climb? We didn’t train before the hike, so we took the price 🌚, but it is still doable, depends on your fitness 🤣 Our time from 0-6km (guesthouse-Panalaban) was 9:24am-2:01pm. With our own pace, slowly & steady~ #mountkinabalu #sabah #borneo #gunungkinabalu #kotakinabalu