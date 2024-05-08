Introducing The Ordinary’s Non-Acid Exfoliating Toner “Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On 8th May The Ordinary will launch a new exfoliating toner – one that bypasses skin acids as its hero ingredient and instead uses the power of N-Acetyl Glucosamine (NAG) to promote surface exfoliation. Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner is The Ordinary’s non-acid approach to exfoliating toners. The new formula is reflective of the brand’s drive towards product innovation, offering a gentle alternative proven to be suitable for sensitive skin.

Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner, is a gentle and hydrating exfoliating toner made with yeast ferment technology which uses 30% Saccharomyces Ferment, containing 3% Fermented N-Acetyl Glucosamine. The new formulation gently exfoliates for smoother, more hydrated and radiant skin, offering all-day lasting hydration with a more even tone, whilst being suitable for all skin types- even those with sensitive skin thanks to the immediate boost in hydration.

Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner. Image: The Ordinary

Exploration in Exfoliation

To understand what makes Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner a gentle exfoliator, we must delve deeper into how exfoliation works on the surface of the skin.

Adhesion structures are targeted in exfoliation, and most exfoliating agents, like N-Acetyl Glucosamine (NAG) and AHAS, work by targeting the adhesives that act as the glue holding the dead skin cells together. However, while AHAs break through these adhesion structures, NAG prevents them from sticking the dead skin cells to each other to begin with, allowing the dead skin to easily be exfoliated. Prudvi Kaka, Chief Scientific Officer of The Ordinary

Through its exfoliating effects, Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner has an effect on:

Reducing the look of dark spots

Smoothing skin texture and the appearance of textural irregularities including reducing the look of enlarged pores

*Based on testing on 25 people after using products twice per day.

Foray into fermentation with NAG

Fermentation changes the chemical makeup of what is fermented and can help break down molecules or even create new ones, leading to new and effective skincare ingredients.

N-Acetyl Glucosamine (NAG) is a fermentation-derived technology, and the lead ingredient in this acid-mimicking formula. It is becoming a powerhouse ingredient much loved by The Ordinary’s chemists.

NAG encourages surface exfoliation to help smooth uneven skin texture and promote a radiant appearance. In this formulation, it is combined with Squalane to help provide the short and long-term hydrating qualities of the formulation.

In this formulation 3% N-Acetyl Glucosamine (NAG) undergoes an additional fermentation process using Saccharomyces cerevisiae, which is a common yeast strain used in the fermentation of goods. Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner combines Fermented NAG with Squalane to reinforce the skin barrier and provide short and long-term hydrating qualities.

To achieve this milky, hydrating texture, The Ordinary chemists opted for a microfluidizer technology which mixes the ingredients such as fermented NAG and oil-soluble squalane at incredibly high speeds, breaking the formula down into microscopically small droplets. This creates a stable, lightweight formula that does not separate, and provides an interesting water-like lightweight milky texture that applies to the skin with a gentle toner-like feeling, but is milky in appearance.

Image: The Ordinary

Cycle of Sensitivity

In a study on the prevalence of sensitive skin, studies showed the proportion of individuals with self-reported sensitive skin was about 60-70% of women and 50-60% of men. When developing the product concept for Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner, The Ordinary chemists wanted to develop an exfoliating alternative for those looking for a different, gentle approach to exfoliation, without compromising on efficacy.

To ensure the product is suitable for all skin types, The Ordinary Clinical Research team tested Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner on 37 participants with self-assessed sensitive skin. In testing, the formula was found to be suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin and well-tolerated by those with self-assessed sensitive skin.

Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner should be applied in the Prep stage of your regimen after cleansing and before the Treat step, where serums would be applied. This toner can also be used twice daily, and does not need to be rinsed off.

Pricing: RM 90 | SGD $31

