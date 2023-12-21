Surprise Your Loved Ones With “The Ordinary” Christmas Gift Sets Today!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This Holiday season, The Ordinary celebrates the science of giving – a concept that simplifies the art of gift-giving, by matching products to a loved one’s skin concerns.

When it comes to gifting skincare products it can be difficult – as skincare is personal and bespoke to an individual. After trying to fit so much into the last month of the year, The Ordinary wants to simplify and demystify the gifting of skincare, and give customers back the gift of time so that they can spend time on what’s really important – their loved ones.

The Ordinary is launching a selection of new sets before the Holiday season that offer various regimens that can stand alone, or be supplemented with additional products to round out the regimen and make it more personalized. The Ordinary offers something for the skincare novice to the skincare expert.

The Clear Set

A 3-step regimen for clearer skin, featuring:

Glucoside Foaming Cleanser 50ml

Salicylic Acid 2% Solution 30ml

Natural Moisturizing Factors + Beta Glucan 50ml

The Clear Set offers a targeted 3-step regimen, with Salicylic Acid 2% Solution formulated for those with blemish-prone skin.

The set includes Glucoside Foaming Cleanser – a gel-like foaming cleanser that effectively helps remove dirt and environmental impurities, whilst respecting even the most delicate skin.

Over time it also improves the look of skin clarity, texture, radiance, and suppleness and works best applied on wet skin. The Clear Set also features Salicylic Acid 2% Solution, which promotes exfoliation to reduce congestion, giving way to brighter, clearer-looking skin.

This formulation is used as a spot treatment for targeted solutions and is suitable for teens and adults with blemish-prone skin. To complete the regimen, apply a pea-sized amount of Natural Moisturizing Factors + Beta Glucan, a lightweight gel moisturizer designed to provide all-day hydration after just one application.

It is formulated with natural moisturizing factors, beta-glucan and ceramides and works to help strengthen the skin barrier.

Price: 95.00 MYR | $32.00 SGD (available from Sephora)

The Cleanser Discovery Set

Cleanse. Set. Match. Find your perfect cleanser match in this discovery set, featuring:

Glucoside Foaming Cleanser 30ml

Glycolipid Cream Cleanser 30ml

Squalane Cleanser 30ml

The Cleanser Discovery Set includes each of The Ordinary’s facial cleansers, allowing the opportunity to find a preferred formula, without committing to a full-size product.

All three formulas offer gentle cleansing and help support skin hydration, while each offering a unique texture to suit all preferences. The Glucoside Foaming Cleanser is a gel-like foaming cleanser that effectively helps remove dirt and environmental impurities, respecting even the most delicate skin.

Over time it also improves the look of skin clarity, texture, radiance, and suppleness and is suitable for all skin types, particularly oily and combination skin types.

The Glycolipid Cream Cleanser is a cream-based formula which cleans skin and removes makeup such as foundation, eyeliner, and mascara, all while protecting the skin’s natural pH, and is suitable for all skin types, especially dry skin.

The Squalane Cleanser is a balm-to-oil-like format that cleans the skin by removing makeup and dirt. It harnesses plant-derived squalane – a well-studied moisturizing agent – alongside lipophilic esters that leave skin feeling smooth while dissolving makeup.

Price: 21.50 USD (only available from theordinary.com)

The Lash & Brow Duo

A set made to share with a loved one, featuring:

Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum 5ml

Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum 5ml

The Lash & Brow Duo features two of The Ordinary’s best-selling Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow serum featuring a tearable packaging, designed to give one and get one, or keep them both – the choice is theirs.

The Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum is a light, non-greasy formula designed to support thicker, fuller, and healthier-looking lashes and brows.

By utilizing 11 active ingredients, including four peptide complexes and a series of natural extracts, this twice-daily serum works to help nourish and protect your lashes and brows while enhancing the look of density and overall appearance in what could be as little as four weeks.

Price: 125.00 MYR | $40.00 SGD (available from Sephora)

The Power of Peptides

The Power of Peptides set

The power of peptides – in one set. The powerful peptide formulations include:

Multi-Peptide + HA Serum 30ml

Multi-Peptide Eye Serum 15ml

Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum 5ml

The Power of Peptides Set includes three of The Ordinary’s multi-peptide formulas which target multiple concerns across the face and eyes by using powerful peptide technologies, and is a stand-out collection for those who are interested in incorporating more peptides into their skincare.

The Multi-Peptide + HA Serum is a universal serum that improves skin smoothness and targets multiple signs of aging at once, including improving the feel of skin elasticity and firmness.

The Multi-Peptide Eye Serum is a water-based peptide eye serum designed to target the appearance of common signs of aging around the eye area. It helps reduce the look of crow’s feet and under-eye wrinkles, while also reducing noticeable eye bags, puffiness and dark circles.

The Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum is a light, non-greasy formula designed to support thicker, fuller and healthier-looking lashes and brows.

Price: 240.00 MYR | $78.00 SGD (available from Sephora)

The Most-Loved Set

The Most-Loved Set

A mini collection of some of The Ordinary’s most-loved products featuring:

Niacinamide 10 % + Zinc 1% 15ml

+ Zinc 1% 15ml Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 15ml

Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG 15ml

The Most-Loved Set includes three of The Ordinary’s most popular products in miniature sizes (for the first time ever!). This mini set makes an ideal gift set for those new to skincare, or looking to try a new formulation from The Ordinary.

The Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% is a universal serum for blemish-prone skin that boosts the appearance of skin brightness, improves skin smoothness, and reinforces the skin barrier over time.

The Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 is a hydrating serum that smoothes and plumps while targeting the appearance of wrinkles and textural irregularities.

It combines four low, medium and high-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid molecules to support hydration to multiple layers of the skin while strengthening the skin barrier.

The Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG is a depuffing solution for tired-looking eyes, and a small amount can be used to treat both under-eyes.

Price: 90.00 MYR | $30.00 SGD (available from Sephora)

