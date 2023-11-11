Timex Relaunch Exhibition In Mid Valley Features Watches With Snoopy And Iconic Artworks

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Are you planning to shop for festive gifts? You just might find a beautiful timepiece at the Timex Relaunch Exhibition in Mid Valley.

Timex, a watch brand known for its tough, durable watches with iconic designs, is highlighting four watches at the pop-up exhibit in Mid Valley until Sunday, 12 November 2023, and they are:

1. Q Timex Chronograph

Q Timex Chronograph

Q Timex Chronograph is inspired by the original motoring watches that graced the tracks of Europe’s most iconic races. The watch celebrates the endurance of the legendary 1970s Q Timex.

The Q Timex Chronograph features a brushed and polished stainless-steel case and crown, an ultra-precise chronograph movement, a black tachymeter bezel, contrasting sub-dials, and an updated Q Timex logo smolder against a jet-black dial. The black leather strap with quick-release spring bars makes for a sporty presentation.

2. Timex UFC

Timex UFC

Created at the Giorgio Galli Design Lab in Milan, Italy, Timex and UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, delivers iconic and officially branded UFC watches.

Timex has officially entered the Octagon® as the first-ever Official Timekeeper and Watch Partner of UFC, and continues the brand’s reputation for designing some of the toughest watches in the industry.

The octagon-shaped bezels and crowns take inspiration from the shape of the ring. Other features of the watch include a bold dial with a line-embossed UFC logo and a comfortable band. The stainless-steel case weighs in at a substantial 44mm and 100m water resistance for rugged durability.

3. Timex x Peanuts

Timex x Peanuts

Timex x Peanuts has a watch to celebrate any occasion, from graduation to happy birthdays. The watches feature popular characters such as Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Woodstock and Luch van Pelt.

Some of the watches have the INDIGLO Light-up watch dial. The INDIGLO night light, developed by Timex in the early 90s, lights up the watch dial in an indigo light with a push of a button so you can tell the time easily in the dark.

4. Timex x The Met

Timex x The Met

Timex x The Met is a form of expressive, wearable art that’s stylishly timeless. The timepieces feature artworks such as Van Gogh’s self-portrait, the Great Wave by Hokusai, Feat. Maples at Mama by Hiroshige, and the Actor Nakamura Fukusuke I as Asahina Tobei by Kunisada.

The watches are now available at Solar Time boutiques, www.solartime.com, and select retailers across the nation.

Timex Relaunch Exhibit

Venue: Mid Valley East Entrance

Date: Until 12 November 2023

Social media pages: Facebook, Instagram

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.