DarSA Fried Chicken’s “Bahasa Rojak” Menu: A Fusion Confusion

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Newbie fast food restaurant DarSA Fried Chicken (DFC) has once again been in trouble, as sharp-eyed netizens discovered a string of English spelling errors on its menu.

The latest blunder comes on the heels of recent criticism against DFC for accidentally using words deemed racist in retaliation against netizens.

READ MORE: DarSA Fried Chicken Apologizes For Racist ‘Type C’ Comment, Highlighting Malaysia’s Struggle With Racial Harmony

Observant social media users pointed out 10 glaring mistakes in the English words on DFC’s menu.

Among the most notable errors were “Coleslow” instead of “Coleslaw” for the cabbage salad, “Sauce” instead of the Malay word “Sos” for garlic sauce, “Patato” instead of “Potato” for mashed potatoes, and “Choclate” instead of “Chocolate” for the chocolate milkshake.

Coleslow” Calorie Count: A Dieter’s Dream or Proofreader’s Nightmare?

The errors have sparked a wave of ridicule and jokes online, with netizens poking fun at the restaurant’s apparent lack of proofreading.

One user quipped, “As long as you eat DFC’s cabbage salad, your cholesterol level won’t rise because the cabbage salad they provide is low in calories, so it’s written as ‘Coleslow’.”

Another netizen questioned whether the menu was an attempt to fuse English and Malay, asking, “Is this a big combination of English and Malay? Do you want to become “bahasa rojak” (Malay for mixed language)?”

The menu also included a puzzling item: “Service Cas 6%”.

In Malay, the correct term for “charge” is “caj”, leading to further confusion and amusement among customers.

Additionally, the menu featured “Garlic sos”, which raised eyebrows among patrons.

A netizen remarked, “If you want to use English, spell it as ‘Sauce’. If you prefer the Malay style, change it to ‘Sos Bawang Putih’ or ‘Sos Garlic’.”

The typo “Choclate” instead of “Chocolate” also caught the attention of many, with one user commenting, “I guess they were too busy savouring the chocolate to spell it correctly.”

Triggered tengok menu ayam goreng Darsa. Tak proofread dulu ke apa tah. Sakit otak. Tapi complaint lebih2 dilabel melayu dengki — b🅰️eO Raya 🌙 (@Omar_Omark) May 6, 2024

Proofreading Matters: DFC’s Gaffe Highlights Importance of Accuracy in Multilingual Materials

The series of English language blunders on DFC’s menu has left many customers scratching their heads and wondering about the restaurant’s attention to detail.

As the company faces yet another round of online criticism, it remains to be seen how they will address these issues and improve their menu’s accuracy to prevent further embarrassment.

DFC’s latest gaffe is a wake-up call for businesses to prioritize proofreading and ensure the accuracy of their public-facing materials, especially when using multiple languages.

Perhaps it’s time for DFC to consider sending their copywriters back to English class, or maybe they should embrace the “bahasa rojak” language they seem to have inadvertently created.

After all, who needs proper spelling when you can have a side of “Coleslow” with your “Choclate” milkshake?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.